PowMe pocket wireless charger and USB-C hub

PowMe a pocket wireless charger and USB-C hub has launched via Kickstarter this month offering a small pocket sized device that is both a versatile GaN charger and USB-C hub offering six features in one small device. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small wireless charger that is capable of charging Apple AirPods, Apple Watch and other QI wireless compatible devices including smartphones and more.

Early bird pledges are available from $79 or roughly £61 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020. “ POWME allows you to share power between laptops. You can give some energy from your full Mac to your friend’s drained one by simply connecting them to each other through the POWME’s USB-C ports.”

“POWME carries out all the peripheral functions you need with your Mac. In addition to being a small and convenient Type-C laptop charger, it gives you the possibility to charge 3 more gadgets simultaneously through 2 wireless chargers for your phone and Apple Watch and a Fast Charging USB 3.0 QC port. POWME also contains all the most common ports, to give you maximal connecting capacity.”

Source: Kickstarter

