Artellia Monno 35w wireless charging station from $79

A 35w wireless charging station offering 5-in-1 functionality has launched via Kickstarter this month. Providing a one-stop solution for tethered, wirelessly charged, and wearable devices. Monno is compatible with any devices regardless of brand and supports devices sucxh as the iPhone 12, Apple Watch, Airpods, Samsung, OnePlus, HUAWEI, and many others. Monno delivers up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone and 10W to other Qi-enabled devices, enabling you to enjoy the flexibility of charging all your devices at once in one place.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £59, offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Artellia Monno Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Artellia Monno project review the promotional video below.

“Say goodbye to messiness. Say hello to organization! No more hassling with charging cables. Monno is capable of charging your smartphones, wireless earbuds, power bank, wearables, and other portable devices. The sleek and modern design makes Monno look great on any desk and in any home environment. Its low-profile, clean lines neatly complement the space around it. This is the only charging station you will ever need.”

“Artellia Monno was kickstarted by an idea of blending smart home technology into everyday household unobtrusively through design. User safety is prioritized and it is safeguarded by the active heat dissipation system. The design ensures ease-of-use and a carefree experience for users. It’s the fastest 35W wireless charger on the market, with 7 coils technology that can charge up to 5 devices simultaneously.”

When charging your phone case will not affect the charging process, as Monno supports charging through your favorite phone cases up to a thickness of 2mm. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Artellia Monno crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

