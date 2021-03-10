Belkin Boost Charger Pro MagSafe wireless charger now available to preorder for $100

Apple iPhone 12 users may be interested to know that the Belkin Boost Charger Pro wireless charger is now available to preorder priced at $100. Available to order from today shipping is expected to take place towards the end of March 2021. The wireless charger capable of simultaneously charging both your iPhone and Apple air pods, has been created to provide you with the fastest possible charge for your iPhone, offering up to 15W to your iPhone 12 series mobile in either portrait or landscape orientations and is available in either white or black finishes.

Features of the Belkin Boost Charger Pro MagSafe wireless charger include:

– Easy Magnetic Alignment – Using MagSafe technology, you get seamless alignment and faster wireless charging every time. A powerful magnetic connection keeps your iPhone safely in place, even when your group text has it buzzing nonstop.

– 15W Faster Wireless Charging – Safely get the fastest possible charge for your new iPhone 12 series device. Delivering up to 15W, you can get a power boost while getting ready in the morning or between meetings.

– 2-in-1 Apple charging – It’s easier than ever to keep your Apple essentials charged. Below the 15W magnetic wireless charging stand for your iPhone 12 series device is a charging pad optimized for your AirPods.

– Compatible with Official MagSafe Cases – Keep charging simple and your iPhone 12 device safe. The 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe works with official MagSafe cases, just set your iPhone, case and all, against the magnetic surface and go.

– LED Indicates Charging Status – A white LED light confirms your AirPods are aligned and charging optimally. An amber LED light alerts you when your AirPods aren’t aligned or there’s another object getting in the way.

Specifications of the Belkin Boost Charger Pro MagSafe wireless charger include:

– Charge an iPhone 12 model and AirPods at the same time

– Faster wireless charging up to 15W

– Seamless magnetic wireless charging experience

– Architecturally inspired design

– Charge in any orientation

– Compatible with official MagSafe cases

– LED light indicates proper and safe charging

– 2-year warranty

Source : Belkin

