New Wink subscription gives customers one week to signup or be shut down

Smart home smart home hardware manufacturer Wink has incensed its users by rolling out a new subscription package for its home automation hardware, which existing users must subscribe to within a week or have their hardware shut down and made redundant. As you can imagine both jumping to a subscription which will cost existing owners and extra $5 per month, is quite a stretch without giving them just seven days to comply or find an alternative.

“We have a lot of great ideas on how to expand on Wink’s capabilities and satisfy the many requests from our user base. In order to provide for development and continued growth, we are transitioning to a $4.99 monthly subscription, starting on May 13, 2020. This fee is designed to be as modest as possible. Your support will enable us to continue providing you with the functionality that you’ve come to rely on, and focus on accelerating new integrations and app features.

Should you choose not to sign up for a subscription you will no longer be able to access your Wink devices from the app, with voice control or through the API, and your automations will be disabled on May 13. Your device connections, settings and automations can be reactivated if you decide to subscribe at a later date.”

Read the full statement from Wink over on their blog and learn more about Wink customer feedback about the new changes on Reddit.

Source : Wink : Reddit : Engadget

