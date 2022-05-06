Wingspan European Expansion game now available

The new Wingspan European Expansion is now available as an upgrade if you have the original game or as a bundle if you are a new time player. Wingspan is available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC and takes the form of an award-winning strategy card game focusing on birds for 1 to 5 players.

“Each bird you play extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your three habitats. Your goal is to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves.”

The Wingspan: European Expansion takes you on a journey to another continent offering more diverse European habitats and meet “charming, beautiful birds with new interesting abilities“. With a new region comes a larger pool of birds to discover. Each is accompanied by a recording of its voice. European birds also have a set of brand new and diverse abilities – use end-of-round powers, pick up food from opponents, occupy two slots with one card and more.

Wingspan European Expansion

“The 2019 Golden Geek Best Board Game Expansion Winner is coming on May 5th! New birds, new goals, new powers, and more! Discover the beauty of European landscapes and meet other extraordinary birds in Wingspan: European Expansion out now! Wingspan: European Expansion is a DLC in which you will reach another continent – Europe. Discover new cards featuring beautiful, charming birds. Learn new strategies and use the newest bird powers to win!

Let yourself be carried away by the original soundtrack composed by Pawel Gorniak, responsible for the music in Wingspan. Pleasant, relaxing pieces inspired by classical European string music will help you calm down and focus even in the most demanding gameplay.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals