XCY Mini PC Stick Windows 10 mini PC

A new Windwos 10 mini PC has been created by Chinese PC maker XCY in the form of the XCY Mini PC Stick, a small device measuring just now available to purchase from online retailers such as online AliExpress priced at $159.

The XCY Mini PC Stick is powered by an Intel Celeron N4100 Quad-core CPU supported by 4GB LPDDR4 128GB eMMC and features a HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz connection, together with 2.4G/5.0G WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and as well as supporting Windows 10 and Linux operating systems.

In addition to the HDMI 2.0 connector the mini PC also sports 2 x USB 3.0 ports, a handy microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. XCY says the system can support 4K video output at 60 Hz, and the computer is said to be compatible with Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux (although I can’t see why other GNU/Linux distributions wouldn’t work).

Source : Liliputing : AndroidPC.es

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals