Will the Nothing Phone 2a Survive a Drop Test (Video)

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone that combines affordability with durability, the Nothing Phone 2A might just be what you’re looking for. A recent durability test conducted by PBK Reviews put this phone through the wringer, dropping it from various heights and angles onto concrete to see how well it could hold up. The results? Let’s find out.

The series of tests conducted included dropping the phone from waist height directly onto the screen, from head height onto the screen, from waist height onto its back, and attempting a side drop that ended up impacting the screen mostly. Here’s a closer look at how the Nothing Phone 2A fared in each scenario:

First Drop (Waist Height onto Screen): You’ll be pleased to know that the phone emerged virtually unscathed, showing no damage to its screen. There were minor scrapes on the frame, almost invisible against the phone’s white color, proving its resilience right off the bat.

You’ll be pleased to know that the phone emerged virtually unscathed, showing no damage to its screen. There were minor scrapes on the frame, almost invisible against the phone’s white color, proving its resilience right off the bat. Second Drop (Head Height onto Screen): Mirroring the results of the first test, the screen again sustained no damage. The frame suffered a few more scrapes and scratches, none of which were significant enough to be a concern. The phone’s functionality remained intact, which is great news for anyone worried about everyday drops.

Mirroring the results of the first test, the screen again sustained no damage. The frame suffered a few more scrapes and scratches, none of which were significant enough to be a concern. The phone’s functionality remained intact, which is great news for anyone worried about everyday drops. Third Drop (Waist Height onto Back): The back of the phone only showed a few minor scrapes, with no significant damage observed. This test highlighted the durability of the phone’s design and materials, ensuring the screen’s functionality was completely unaffected.

The back of the phone only showed a few minor scrapes, with no significant damage observed. This test highlighted the durability of the phone’s design and materials, ensuring the screen’s functionality was completely unaffected. Fourth Drop (Attempted Side Drop from Waist Height, Mostly Hit the Screen): Even though the drop didn’t go as planned and the phone landed mostly on its screen, only minor scrapes were observed on the frame. The screen itself remained unharmed, and the phone continued to work perfectly, showcasing its exceptional durability.

For tech enthusiasts and potential buyers, this news is particularly comforting. The prospect of a smartphone that doesn’t compromise on durability despite its lower price point is appealing. The Nothing Phone 2A stands out as a testament to the possibility of achieving high durability without the need for bulky, rugged designs. This balance of form, function, and resilience makes it a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone.

The durability test conducted by PBK Reviews offers valuable insights into the resilience of the Nothing Phone 2A, providing users with the confidence that their device can withstand the rigors of daily use. Whether you’re prone to dropping your phone or just looking for a reliable and durable device, the Nothing Phone 2A appears to meet the criteria, balancing affordability with the ability to endure common accidents.

