Will the new iPhone 12 Bend? (Video)

Apple’s new 12 and 12 Pro launched last week, we have seen a number of videos of the handset and now we have a bend test for the device.

The video below from Unbox Therapy puts the new iPhone 12 through a bend test, lets hope it doesnt do as badly as the iPhone 6 Plus did back in 2014.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 12 survived the bend test with no permanent damage to the handset.

The iPhone 12 Pro also did well in the bend test with no permanent damage to the device, Apple has made a number of design changes to their iPhones over the years to ensure that their handsets are more durable and less likely to bend.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

