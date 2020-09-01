D-Link EXO AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router $350

D-Link has announced the launch and availability of its new Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, in the form of the D-Link EXO AX5400now available to purchase priced at $350. With the EXO AX4800 WiFi 6 Router arriving sometime this month priced at $310.
D-Link’s AX5400 Router has been specifically designed to take advantage of new WiFi 6 standards. Providing dual-band performance up to 90% faster at 2.4 GHz band and 176% faster at the 5 GHz than previous generation WiFi says D-Link.
The D-Link EXO AX5400 mesh router features up to 4X greater capacity than Wireless-AC for ultra-efficient support of “Ultra 4K video streams, FPS online gaming, and large file downloads, and other emerging smart home activities”.
Equipped with prosumer-grade parts, the AX5400 Router is engineered to withstand heavy bandwidth processing. Built-in high powered amplifiers with a 160 MHz channel capacity ensure exceptional data throughput and the fastest theoretical speeds possible. Combined with a six-stream architecture, the DIR-X5460 significantly reduces latency for simultaneous WiFi tasks.
Features of the D-Link EXO AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router :
- Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion
- Next-gen speeds up to AX5400 (4,800 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band)
- Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 6 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, VR gaming or video chatting a breeze
- OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing lag
- BSS coloring technology reduces interference in ‘noisy’ Wi-Fi environments, making more efficient use of available Wi-Fi spectrum
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port provide optional wired connectivity
- Built in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to create shared storage
- Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) prioritizes network traffic to minimize the impact of busy bandwidth
- Backwards compatibility ensures support for previous Wi-Fi standards and all Wi-Fi devices
- Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time technology
- Supports the latest Wi-Fi security with 128-bit encryption
- Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience
- Works with the D-Link Wi-Fi App for easy setup and enhanced parental controls
“The future of WiFi is here. With the current influx of digital demands as households increasingly work and learn online, many require a new premium router to handle the network strain,” said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. “Our new DIR-X5460 WiFi 6 Router is poised to overcome frustrating lag and buffer, replacing it with high-grade network efficiencies to meet simultaneous bandwidth-heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming or online classwork.”
Source : D-Link