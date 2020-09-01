D-Link EXO AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router $350

D-Link has announced the launch and availability of its new Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, in the form of the D-Link EXO AX5400now available to purchase priced at $350. With the EXO AX4800 WiFi 6 Router arriving sometime this month priced at $310.

D-Link’s AX5400 Router has been specifically designed to take advantage of new WiFi 6 standards. Providing dual-band performance up to 90% faster at 2.4 GHz band and 176% faster at the 5 GHz than previous generation WiFi says D-Link.

The D-Link EXO AX5400 mesh router features up to 4X greater capacity than Wireless-AC for ultra-efficient support of “Ultra 4K video streams, FPS online gaming, and large file downloads, and other emerging smart home activities”.

Equipped with prosumer-grade parts, the AX5400 Router is engineered to withstand heavy bandwidth processing. Built-in high powered amplifiers with a 160 MHz channel capacity ensure exceptional data throughput and the fastest theoretical speeds possible. Combined with a six-stream architecture, the DIR-X5460 significantly reduces latency for simultaneous WiFi tasks.



Features of the D-Link EXO AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router :

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion

Next-gen speeds up to AX5400 (4,800 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band)

Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 6 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, VR gaming or video chatting a breeze

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing lag

BSS coloring technology reduces interference in ‘noisy’ Wi-Fi environments, making more efficient use of available Wi-Fi spectrum

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port provide optional wired connectivity

Built in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to create shared storage

Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) prioritizes network traffic to minimize the impact of busy bandwidth

Backwards compatibility ensures support for previous Wi-Fi standards and all Wi-Fi devices

Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time technology

Supports the latest Wi-Fi security with 128-bit encryption

Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience

Works with the D-Link Wi-Fi App for easy setup and enhanced parental controls

“The future of WiFi is here. With the current influx of digital demands as households increasingly work and learn online, many require a new premium router to handle the network strain,” said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. “Our new DIR-X5460 WiFi 6 Router is poised to overcome frustrating lag and buffer, replacing it with high-grade network efficiencies to meet simultaneous bandwidth-heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming or online classwork.”

