Which Apple iPad Should You Buy in 2025?

In 2025, Apple’s iPad lineup offers a diverse range of options catering to various user needs and budgets. From the affordable and practical iPad 10th Generation to the ultra-powerful iPad Pro, each model comes with its own set of features and capabilities. To make an informed decision, it’s essential to understand the differences between these models and determine which one best aligns with your specific requirements. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us details on the different models available in 2025.

iPad 10th Generation: A Reliable Entry-Level Option

The iPad 10th Generation, starting at $349, is an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable and capable tablet. Powered by the A14 chip, which is also found in the iPhone 12, this iPad can handle everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, light gaming, and streaming media with ease. Its 10.9-inch LED display delivers crisp and vibrant visuals, although it lacks advanced features like ProMotion or OLED technology.

One of the key advantages of the iPad 10th Generation is its compatibility with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Magic Keyboard Folio. This makes it a versatile device for students or casual users who need to take notes, sketch, or type on the go. While there are rumors of a potential upgrade to the A18 chip later in 2025, this may come with a price increase. As of now, the iPad 10th Generation remains a solid entry-level option for budget-conscious buyers.

iPad Mini: Compact Powerhouse for Mobile Users

For users who prioritize portability, the iPad Mini is an outstanding choice. With a starting price of $499, this compact tablet is powered by the A17 Pro chip, delivering impressive performance and advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities. Its 8.3-inch display is optimized for portrait use, making it perfect for reading, note-taking, or productivity tasks on the move.

However, the iPad Mini’s compact size does come with some trade-offs. It lacks official support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which may be a drawback for users who require a full typing experience. Additionally, while the 60Hz LED display is sharp, it doesn’t offer the smoothness of ProMotion technology found in higher-end models. Despite these limitations, the iPad Mini remains a powerful and portable companion for users who value mobility without compromising on performance.

Key features of the iPad Mini:

Compact 8.3-inch display optimized for portrait use

Powerful A17 Pro chip with advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities

Portable design ideal for reading, note-taking, and on-the-go productivity

iPad Air: The Perfect Balance of Performance and Value

The iPad Air offers an ideal balance between performance and affordability, making it a popular choice for a wide range of users. Starting at $699 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch version, the iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip, providing robust processing power for creative tasks, academic work, and multitasking.

One of the key advantages of the iPad Air is its support for the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. This makes it a versatile tool for students and professionals who need to take notes, sketch, or type extensively. The 60Hz LED display and Touch ID provide a reliable and user-friendly experience, although it lacks the OLED display and ProMotion technology found in the iPad Pro. If you’re looking for a mid-range iPad that can handle demanding tasks without breaking the bank, the iPad Air is a strong contender.

Key features of the iPad Air:

M2 chip delivers robust processing power for creative tasks and multitasking

Supports Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard for enhanced productivity

60Hz LED display and Touch ID provide a reliable user experience

iPad Pro: Unmatched Performance and Features for Professionals

For professionals and power users who demand the best, the iPad Pro is the ultimate choice in Apple’s tablet lineup. With a starting price of $999 for the 11-inch model and $1,299 for the 13-inch version, the iPad Pro offers unparalleled performance and features. The M4 chip, which rivals the processing power of a MacBook Pro, ensures seamless multitasking, advanced creative workflows, and the ability to run professional-grade applications with ease.

The iPad Pro’s OLED display with ProMotion (120Hz) technology delivers stunning visuals and smooth responsiveness, making it ideal for video editing, graphic design, and gaming. The redesigned Magic Keyboard now includes function keys, further enhancing productivity for demanding users. While the iPad Pro’s price may be prohibitive for casual users, it is the top choice for those who require the best performance and display quality available in a tablet.

Key features of the iPad Pro:

M4 chip delivers unmatched performance, rivaling a MacBook Pro

OLED display with ProMotion (120Hz) for stunning visuals and smooth responsiveness

Redesigned Magic Keyboard with function keys enhances productivity

Universal Features and Considerations

Across the iPad lineup in 2025, there are several features and considerations to keep in mind. All models now feature USB-C ports, offering universal connectivity and faster data transfer speeds on higher-end models. Apple Pencil compatibility varies, with the iPad Pro and iPad Air supporting the advanced Apple Pencil Pro, while the iPad 10th Generation and iPad Mini work with the standard version.

Display technology is another key differentiator, with the iPad Pro standing out with its OLED screen and ProMotion refresh rate, while other models rely on LED displays. Biometric authentication is available across the lineup, with Touch ID integrated into the iPad Air and iPad 10th Generation, and Face ID offered on the iPad Pro for added convenience.

Finding the Right iPad for Your Needs

Ultimately, the choice of which iPad to buy in 2025 depends on your specific needs and budget. For students and casual users, the iPad 10th Generation offers excellent value for everyday tasks. If portability is your top priority without sacrificing performance, the iPad Mini is a great option. The iPad Air strikes a perfect balance between power and price, making it ideal for users who need a capable device without the premium price tag. For professionals and power users who require the best performance and display technology, the iPad Pro is the clear choice.

By carefully considering the strengths and limitations of each model and aligning them with your goals and requirements, you can confidently select the iPad that will enhance your productivity and user experience in 2025.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals