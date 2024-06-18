What’s New in watchOS 10.6 beta 1

The release of watchOS 10.6 beta 1 brings a series of minor bug fixes and stability improvements to the Apple Watch operating system. While this update may not introduce groundbreaking features, it stands out for its notable stability compared to other concurrent beta releases. The video below from Half Man Half Tech walks us through the update.

One of the key updates in watchOS 10.6 beta 1 is the enhancement to the camera app. Users can expect faster connection times when using the camera on their Apple Watch, ensuring a more seamless experience when capturing photos or videos. Additionally, the camera app’s orientation handling has been improved, providing better accuracy and responsiveness.

Another area of improvement is the live activities display. The widget section of the Apple Watch has been optimized to provide a more intuitive and efficient way to view and interact with live activities. This update ensures that users can stay informed and engaged with their favorite apps and events without any hiccups.

The App Store on the Apple Watch also receives a minor update in watchOS 10.6 beta 1. A new welcome screen has been introduced, making it easier for users to navigate and discover new apps. This enhancement aims to streamline the app discovery process and provide a more user-friendly experience.

It’s worth noting that the watchOS 10.6 beta 1 update is relatively lightweight, with a download size of 531 MB. To install the update, users can simply navigate to the Software Update section in the Apple Watch app on their iPhone. The build number for this update is 21U51b.

In terms of stability and performance, watchOS 10.6 beta 1 has been recognized as the most stable among the concurrent beta releases. Users can expect a smooth installation process with minimal heat generation and steady battery performance. The included bug fixes and stability improvements contribute to an overall enhanced user experience.

While there are no significant new features or general release notes for this update, it’s important to mention that **Apple Pay Later** has been replaced by a new global installment option. However, this feature will be available in future updates and is not included in watchOS 10.6 beta 1.

Looking ahead, Apple Watch enthusiasts can anticipate the release of watchOS 10.6 beta 2 in the first week of July. Additionally, there is potential for **watchOS 11 betas** to be released in the following week, bringing further improvements and features to the Apple Watch ecosystem.

For those considering installing watchOS 10.6 beta 1, it’s important to weigh the benefits against the minimal changes introduced in this update. If you are currently using an older version of watchOS and are satisfied with its performance, there may not be a pressing need to rush into this installation. However, if you encounter any issues or wish to explore downgrade options, they are available for older devices.

In summary, watchOS 10.6 beta 1 delivers a stable and refined experience for Apple Watch users. While the update may not introduce innovative features, it focuses on improving existing functionalities and ensuring a smooth user experience. With enhancements to the camera app, live activities display, and App Store, users can look forward to a more polished and efficient Apple Watch operating system.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



