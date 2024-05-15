What’s New in macOS Sonoma 14.5

As well as iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, apple also released macOS 14.5 Sonoma, a significant update that promises to enhance the user experience with a host of new features and improvements.

This update, which is around 3.83 GB for the M1 Mac Studio, brings notable enhancements across various applications and system functionalities, ensuring a smoother and more efficient performance for users. Here’s what you need to know about the latest macOS update. The video below from Zollotech walks us through the new features in this update.

Release and Compatibility

macOS 14.5 Sonoma is now available globally for all compatible devices. This release is part of a broader update cycle that includes iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and HomeOS, ensuring that Apple’s ecosystem remains tightly integrated and up-to-date. If you’re wondering whether your device is compatible, a quick visit to Apple’s support page will provide the necessary information.

New Features

Quartiles Game in News App: One of the exciting new additions is a word game called “Quartiles,” now integrated into the News app. This game features leaderboard capabilities through Game Center, adding a fun and competitive element to your news consumption. Widget Enhancements: Widgets have received significant visual and functional updates. The Weather and Podcasts widgets, in particular, stand out. The Podcasts widget now dynamically adapts to the color of the currently playing podcast’s album art, creating a visually cohesive experience. Repair Mode: A new repair mode has been introduced to prepare your device for repairs. However, it’s important to use this feature cautiously, as exiting the mode may be challenging. Enhanced Tracking Detection: Cross-platform tracking detection has been improved, providing notifications about nearby unknown Bluetooth trackers. This feature enhances your security by alerting you to potential privacy breaches.

Enterprise Updates

For businesses and enterprise users, macOS 14.5 brings new functionalities in mobile device management (MDM) and user authentication. These updates are designed to streamline device management and improve security, particularly through enhanced lock screen authentication methods.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Software Update Notifications: The reliability of software update notifications has been increased, ensuring you stay informed about the latest updates and patches. Printer and Document Access: Issues related to printers and document access prompts have been resolved, enhancing overall system stability and functionality.

Security Enhancements

Security is always a top priority, and macOS 14.5 Sonoma doesn’t disappoint. This update includes significant security patches that address vulnerabilities across several system components, ensuring your device remains protected against potential threats.

Performance

You will be pleased to know that macOS 14.5 Sonoma has been reported to deliver stable performance, with no major issues affecting system operations. This stability is crucial for both everyday users and professionals who rely on their Macs for demanding tasks.

Looking Ahead

The video from Zollotech also hints at future updates, including macOS 14.6 and expectations for macOS 15 at the upcoming WWDC. While macOS 14.5 brings a wealth of improvements, it’s clear that Apple has more in store for its users.

