What’s new in iOS 15.6 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 15.6 for the iPhone, they also released iPad 15.6 for the iPad.watchOS 8.7 for the Apple Watch and macOS 12.5 Monterey for the Mac.

Now we get to find out what new features are included in the latest iOS 15.6 software update for the iPhone in a new video from Zollotech. The video below gives us a look at the latest version of IOS and the changes that it brings to the iPhone.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the iOS 15.6 software update, it also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here are the release notes for the update:

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

– Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 15.6 software update is now available to download for the iPhone, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals