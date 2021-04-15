What’s inside the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2? (Video)

We recently saw a durability test of the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 smartphone, unfortunately the device did not pass the durability test as it failed the bend test.

Now we have another video from JerryEigEverything that gives us a look inside the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 and shows us how the device is put together.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the Legion Phone 2 Duel comes with an interesting design, we can see the two batteries which are either side of the handset.

The device comes with a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Processing is provided by a Snapdragon 888 processor and it come with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset has a 5500 mAh battery which comes with 90W fast charging, as there are two batteries they can both be charged at the same time so a full charge takes just 30 minutes.

The device also features a popup Selfie camera with 44 megapixels, on the rear of the device there is 64 megapixel main camera and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals