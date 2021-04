What’s inside the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2? (Video)

We recently saw a durability test of the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 smartphone, unfortunately the device did not pass the durability test as it failed the bend test.

Now we have another video from JerryEigEverything that gives us a look inside the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 and shows us how the device is put together.



As we can see from the video the Legion Phone 2 Duel comes with an interesting design, we can see the two batteries which are either side of the handset.

The device comes with a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Processing is provided by a Snapdragon 888 processor and it come with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset has a 5500 mAh battery which comes with 90W fast charging, as there are two batteries they can both be charged at the same time so a full charge takes just 30 minutes.

The device also features a popup Selfie camera with 44 megapixels, on the rear of the device there is 64 megapixel main camera and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more