Rather than filling their weighted blanket with glass beads the Nuzzie Knit offers a patent pending high density fabric filling, DuraFill. By using fabric to add weight to the blanket instead of beads, Nuzzie Knit is more comfortable and durable, say its creators. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $140 or £107, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way.

If the Nuzzie Knit weighted blanket Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Nuzzie Knit weighted blanket project watch the promotional video below.

“Our open knit design allows air to circulate, for better temperature regulation—you’ll stay cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer – no overheating or leaking beads with our beautifully hand knitted beadless Nuzzie Knit. Nuzzie Knit ditches the glass beads for our patent pending high density fabric filling, DuraFill™. By using fabric to add weight to the blanket instead of beads, Nuzzie Knit is more comfortable and durable.”

“Traditional weighted blankets need to be hand washed to prevent them from fraying, ripping and leaking. Nuzzie Knit’s beadless design and durable fabrics allows you to just throw it in the washer or dryer—worry free. Say goodbye to tossing, turning and counting sheep. Nuzzie Knit will help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up feeling refreshed.”

Nuzzie Knit applies gentle weight to pressure points around your body making you feel instantly calm, grounded and stress-free. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Nuzzie Knit weighted blanket crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

