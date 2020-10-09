Hela wearable glucose monitor and smartwatch

Anyone interested in tracking their glucose levels, heart rate, blood pressure and lactic acid may be interested in new bio wearable glucose monitor called Hela. The unique glucose monitor is launched via Indiegogo and offers the “first wearable non-invasive sweat sugar tracker” say it’s creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $189 or £146, offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Hela glucose monitor Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the Hela glucose monitor project view the promotional video below.

“Using Hela to measure your sweat sugar is simple, quick. In a simple wearable device on your wrist that easily test your sweat sugar with just a drop of sweat (about 1 μL). The Hela Bio Smart Watch uses its unique patented technology to read your sweat sugar within three seconds.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Just apply a drop of sweat on the sensor as you continue on whatever exercise you’re doing, and see your result on the display. A green circle means you are in good condition. A red circle will show when your sweat sugar is too high.”

The glucose sensor is consumable and replaceable. Each set of sweat glucose sensors pack comes with 6 sensors inside. It’s good to last for 3 months using, and each sensor lasts for about 14 days. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Hela glucose monitor crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals