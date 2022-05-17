watchOS 8.6 lands on the Apple Watch

As well as releasing iOS 15.5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.5 for the iPad, Apple also released watchOS 8.6 for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 8.6 software update comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, it also adds support for Apple’s ECG feature for users in Mexico.

The update is now available to download for your Apple Watch, this can be done from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

To install the update you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and ensure that it has at least 50 percent battery.

There are no major new features for the Apple Watch in this new software update, we can expect to find out a range of new features coming to the Apple Watch at the Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 9, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16, plus tvOS 16 and new versions of macOS at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June. The conference takes place between the 6th and the 10th of June.

It will be interesting to see what new features are coming to the Apple Watch with the watchOS 9 update as this will be a major release.

