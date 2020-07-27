Warhammer 40,000: Darktide four player co-op action game

From the developers of the Vermintide franchise, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide offers gamers a visceral four player co-op action game set in hive Tertium. “Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 experience”.

“Ever since we developed and published both Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, and Vermintide 2, fans have written us emails, sent us messages, tweeted us, made forum threads and even sent us postcards asking us to create a 40k game in the same vein as Vermintide. “

“We’re sticking with what we know. A co-op game first and foremost, with the same tight melee combat that not only are we proud of but also that we’re known for. However, we’ll be giving ranged combat more complexity of its own to really bring it up to par with the hands on stuff. Our hope is that we can really deliver on some truly hybrid combat that’s both accessible yet boasts a high skill ceiling, offering the same opportunity for mastery regardless of whether you’ve got a lasgun or a chainsword in your hands.

When it comes to the co-op, expect a similar four-player experience that encourages you to work with your friends, or maybe even with new friends you just haven’t met yet.

Much like Vermintide, we want Darktide to be full of detail and respectful of the rich and spectacular world(s) that Games Workshop has crafted over the decades. We’re madly in love with all things Warhammer here at Fatshark (if you didn’t already figure that out!). It will be our mission objective to craft a truly unique take on the Warhammer 40,000 universe and we do believe that we have the experience to bring you a ‘boots on the ground’ 40k adventure that’s unrivalled.”

Source : Dark Tide

