Wagii smart glasses with camera

New smart glasses have launched via Indigogo this month in the form of Wagii. Equipped with a video camera the unobtrusive glasses can help you record your daily activities creating a visual journal of your adventures. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Wagii smart glasses, capable of recording up to 200 videos on a single charge.

Wagii is made to effortlessly record your life on the move, simply start recording by pressing one button and Wagii will do the rest. “You can experience and re-imagine your memories like never before”. Blink notifications prevent illegal stealth shots and recording as when the camera is on an LED indicator will remain lit so others around you are aware of you recording.

“Wagii Smart Eyewear are lightweight, luxury sunglasses, equipped with a high-resolution camera embedded into the frame to record 10, 20, or 30-second or longer video clips. The videos upload via Wi-Fi to your phone for editing and adding filters using the Vlogii app. Imagine the possibilities of a hands-free POV camera that allows you to record your adventures and share them instantly with your friends via social media.”

Source : Indiegogo

