VW Golf Variant and Golf Alltrack unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled some new versions of the Golf, the VW Golf Variant which is an estate and a new VW Golf Alltrack.

The new models is 66mm longer than the previous version and it comes with improved legroom and more luggage space.

World premiere for the new Golf Variant: the compact estate is now even more spacious, dynamic and digital than ever before. The greater amounts of available space, comprehensive standard features and new drive types with mild hybrid and twin dosing technology represent pioneering characteristics. The new Golf Alltrack as the all-wheel drive Golf Variant with SUV genes is also making its debut. In Germany pre-sales for the Golf Variant will start tomorrow, 10 September, while further European countries will gradually follow.

