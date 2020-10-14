VW Golf GTI Clubsport comes with 300 PS

Volkswagen has unveiled their new Golf GTI Clubsport and the car comes with 300 PS which is around 296 horsepower.

The car comers with a range of upgrades over the standard GTI and it has been lowered by 10mm, it features 18 inch wheels and comes with a special diffuser.

The new Golf Mk8 is picking up even more speed. Following on from the GTI, GTE and GTD, Volkswagen is now presenting the next highlight from its sporty family of Golf models: the new Golf GTI Clubsport. This vehicle marks the next chapter in the brand’s tradition of high-performance GTIs: the first Golf GTI Clubsport was launched in 2016 on the 40th anniversary of the iconic sports car. It is now followed by the new Golf GTI Clubsport, a modern compact sports car that not only impresses due to its high engine power but also thanks to a new high in driving dynamics.

With the world premiere of the new Golf GTI Clubsport, Volkswagen is writing the next chapter of the successful Golf story. The Clubsport has a power output of 221 kW (300 PS) and is the new flagship model of the eighth Golf GTI generation. With its enhanced turbocharged engine, new fully connected running gear, and the brand new Nürburgring driving profile designed for the legendary Nordschleife track in Germany, the Golf GTI Clubsport marks a new milestone for driving dynamics among front-wheel-drive sports cars.

You can find out more information about the VW Golf GTI Clubsport over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source VW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals