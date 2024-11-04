Volvo XC90 Hybrid SUV Starts at £63,790

The Volvo XC90 Hybrid SUV is transforming the automotive industry by seamlessly combining luxury, efficiency, and advanced technology. As Volvo’s flagship hybrid SUV, the XC90 offers consumers a choice between petrol-electric plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid petrol powertrains, accommodating a variety of preferences and needs. The vehicle’s striking new frontal styling enhances its already distinctive and contemporary appearance, making it an attractive option for those who value both style and substance.

With the introduction of a new 11.2-inch touchscreen and enhanced equipment specifications across three model grades—Core, Plus, and Ultra—the XC90 aims to deliver an exceptional driving experience. The XC90’s interior is designed to provide a spacious and comfortable environment for up to seven passengers, with ample storage space for luggage and other essentials. The vehicle’s advanced safety features, such as the comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, demonstrate Volvo’s unwavering commitment to passenger protection and well-being.

Pricing and Availability of the XC90 Hybrid SUV

The new Volvo XC90 Hybrid SUV is now available for order, with the first customer deliveries expected to commence in early 2025. On-the-road prices for the B5 mild-hybrid versions start at £63,790, while the T8 plug-in hybrids begin at £72,650. The vehicle is offered in three well-equipped grades: Core, Plus, and Ultra, each providing a comprehensive array of features designed to ensure the highest levels of safety, comfort, and driving enjoyment.

The Core grade, which serves as the entry point for the XC90 lineup, starts at £63,790. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the Ultra grade is priced at £84,150 for the T8 Plug-in Hybrid AWD version. This top-of-the-line model offers an extensive range of premium features and finishes, making it an ideal choice for discerning buyers who demand the best in terms of quality, performance, and amenities.

Cutting-Edge Features and Specifications

The XC90’s interior is just as impressive as its exterior, boasting a new, free-standing 11.2-inch touchscreen control system that provides a higher-resolution display for easier and more intuitive operation. This advanced system offers one-touch access to frequently used functions and apps, greatly enhancing the overall user experience. The vehicle also supports over-the-air software updates, ensuring that features like wireless Apple CarPlay are always up to date without the need for a service center visit.

The XC90’s flexible seven-seat layout and generous storage space make it an ideal choice for families or those who require ample room for passengers and cargo. With 680 litres of storage space in the mild-hybrid version and 640 litres in the plug-in hybrid, the XC90 offers plenty of room for luggage, sports equipment, or other essentials. The vehicle’s spacious and well-appointed interior, combined with its advanced technology and safety features, make it a top choice for those seeking a premium SUV experience.

Eco-Friendly Performance and Efficiency

One of the key advantages of the Volvo XC90 Hybrid SUV is its eco-friendly performance. The T8 plug-in hybrid version offers an impressive electric range of up to 44 miles, allowing drivers to complete many daily commutes and errands without using any fuel. This not only helps to reduce running costs but also contributes to a cleaner environment by minimizing carbon emissions. The T8 plug-in hybrid features CO2 emissions from just 30g/km, while the B5 mild-hybrid version achieves CO2 emissions from 193g/km.

In addition to its eco-friendly credentials, the XC90 Hybrid SUV also delivers exceptional performance. The T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a powerful petrol engine with an electric motor, providing swift acceleration and smooth, quiet operation. The B5 mild-hybrid version also offers impressive performance, with the added benefit of improved fuel efficiency compared to traditional petrol engines. Regardless of the chosen powertrain, the XC90 Hybrid SUV offers a refined and engaging driving experience that is sure to impress even the most discerning motorists.

Summary

The Volvo XC90 Hybrid SUV represents a significant step forward in the world of premium SUVs, offering a compelling blend of luxury, performance, and environmental responsibility. With its advanced features, eco-friendly powertrains, and unwavering commitment to safety, the XC90 sets a new standard for what a luxury SUV can be.

For those interested in experiencing the future of automotive technology and design, the Volvo XC90 Hybrid SUV is a must-see. To learn more about this groundbreaking vehicle and to configure your own XC90, visit Volvo’s official website. Discover how the XC90 Hybrid SUV can elevate your driving experience and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Source Volvo



