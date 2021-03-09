Volvo XC60, S90, V90 and V90 Cross Country get new Android infotainment system

Volvo has announced that their XC60, S90, V90 and V90 Cross Country models will now come with a new Android powered infotainment system.

This new infotainment system has been developed with Google and it is designed to rethink in car infotainment.

Google apps and services enhance the functionality of the Android-powered system by providing hands-free help from Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps, and a broad ecosystem of native in-car apps via Google Play.

With Google Assistant, drivers can use their voice to get things done while keeping their focus on the road. Drivers can do things like control the temperature, set a destination, play music and podcasts, and send messages, all while keeping their hands on the wheel.

You can find out more details about the new Volvo Android powered infotainment system over at Volvo at the link below.

Source Volvo

