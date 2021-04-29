Volkswagen ID.4 GTX unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled their new member of their ID. range, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, the latest model in the company’s electric range.

The new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 180- km/h.

The ID.4 GTX has one electric drive motor on both the front and rear axle. Together, they deliver a maximum electrical output of 220 kW (299 hp)* and can work together as an electric all-wheel drive – a first for the ID. family. Holding the world premiere in an aircraft hangar at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin allowed the new model to show just what the intelligently controlled all-wheel drive is capable of: the ID.4 GTX effortlessly climbed a ramp at an incline of 37.5%. Thanks to the dual-motor all-wheel drive, the flagship model of the ID.4 product line is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h.

“The full torque of the electric powertrain is immediately available and you can feel the excellent vehicle handling in every bend,” says Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Board of Management for Development. “What’s more, the innovative operating and safety concept is just as intelligent as the drive train! For example, the driver is supported by the unique augmented reality head-up display and comprehensive assist systems.”

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX over at Volkswagen

Source Volkswagen

