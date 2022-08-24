Volkswagen Golf R 20 years is the fastest R model at the Nürburgring

Volkswagen has announced that their new Volkswagen Golf R 20 years is their fastest R model around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

The Volkswagen Golf R 20 years managed a tome of 7:47.31 and the car comes with 333 PS and it comes with improve performance over the standard model.

The sporty edition to celebrate the 20th anniversary delivers 10 kW more than the current Golf R production model. Equipped with this engine power, the Golf “20 Years” accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds; its electronically limited top speed is 270 km/h. Thanks to the significantly improved engine response, the increased power also makes itself noticeable in everyday situations such as overtaking manoeuvres. But it is not just the power of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes the special-edition model the most dynamic Volkswagen R of all time on the Nordschleife. The clear increase in performance is also the result of the extensive standard equipment with technical highlights such as the R-Performance package, Driving Dynamics Manager and R-Performance Torque Vectoring. What could be a better place to test this combination than the Nürburgring- Nordschleife? The evolution of the powerful all-wheel-drive Golf R models can be impressively followed here over the last 20 years.

Touring car race driver and Volkswagen R development driver Benjamin Leuchter took on this task and tested the special-edition model on the legendary race track. He was also actively involved in the realisation of the R-Performance package for the Golf R “20 Years”. Alongside the regular “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Race” driving profiles, the special-edition model also comes as standard with the additional “Special” and “Drift” profiles. For driving on the Nordschleife, the race driver chose the “Special” driving profile, which was developed for this track. This profile gives the vehicle a set-up that meets the unique requirements of what is probably the most demanding race track in the world. This includes adjusting the shock absorbers to a more soft and comfortable setting due to the enormous loads at the maximum performance level when driving on such tracks.

