Volcanxx disperses your heat using volcanic sand

Volcanxx is a new adaptive clothing line constructed from 37.5 Technology, consisting of volcanic sand particles embedded in the fabric reacts to the infrared heat signals coming from your body to either disperse heat when you start to overheat or reflect heat when you are cold. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the revolutionary new wearable technology.

Early bird pledges are available from £32 or $41 offering you a 40% saving off the recommended retail price which will take effect once the crowdfunding campaign comes to a close.

“Volcanxx is a revolutionary fabric that uses the best technology and natural materials to adapt to your body temperature and your environment. Why? When your body isn’t trying to warm you or cool you down you save energy and are more comfortable and capable. You just feel better all the time! One performance shirt that works for every season and every activity”

“We are working with 37.5 Technologies patented active volcanic sand embedded thread. This thread has gone through multiple lab tests on next to skin fabrics, tailored clothing, insulated jackets and footwear at the University of Colorado Boulder, the Munich-based lab Inside Climate and product testing company Mesh01. The overall evidence from these tests is that products with the 37.5® Technology volcanic sand particles increase comfort and performance.”

– helps cool you down when you are hot and warm you up when you are cold

– helps you maintain a comfortable personal micro climate of 37.5 degrees

– removes sweat in the vapor stage before liquid sweat forms

– traps odors and releases them when washed and dried

– active particles are derived from nature

– works for the life of the garment

Source : Kickstarter

