Vodafone launches Great British Broadband Switch

Vodafone has announced it is launching the Great British Broadband Switch to get customers who may be out of contract to switch to their broadband offerings.

According to a recent report by Ofcom around 8.8 million people in the UK are out of their contract and could make significant savings by switching to a new provider.

Vodafone are offering a range of different deals on their broadband and have said that people can save between £9 and £10 a month.

In line with this, Vodafone is proud to offer our award-winning unlimited Superfast Broadband from as little as £21.95 a month. Even better, with Vodafone Together existing Pay Monthly customers on 18-month contracts can enjoy market leading unlimited Superfast Broadband prices from £18.95, which includes our stay connected promise to ensure you’re never without connection. For an additional £8 per month customers can upgrade to our Superfast Extra plan which adds Apple TV 4K on us (including an Apple TV+ subscription for 12 months) and unlimited anytime calls to UK landline and mobiles.

You can find out more information about the range of contracts Vodafone is offering over at their website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

