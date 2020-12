Vodafone launches big winter sale on iPhones, Galaxy S20 and more

Vodafone has launched a big winter sale on a range of the latest smartphones, including the Galaxy S20, Apple’s iPhones and more.

They are offering a range of saving on the iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel 4a 4G, Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G and more.

Vodafone is offering huge savings on a range of Pay monthly and Pay as you go plans, as well as Home broadband and accessories. This includes, £384 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G as well as Vodafone’s lowest ever price for the iPhone 11 Pro on a 24GB data plan and much more.

These incredible deals can be found online from 08:00 on Tuesday 22 December 2020 until 22:00 on Thursday 28 January 2021 – with select pay monthly deals available until 22:00 Thursday 7 January 2021.

You can find out more details about all of the offers from Vodafone over at their website

Source Vodafone

