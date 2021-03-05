Vodafone Broadband Pro launched in the UK

Vodafone has announced that it is launching a new broadband service in the UK, Vodafone Broadband Pro and prices start at £35 a month.

The new Vodafone Broadband Pro comes with the company’s Broadband Back-up which features hybrid router technology that will switch you to their mobile network if there is an issue with the standard broadband.

Vodafone Pro Broadband is designed for the new reality of working, living and playing at home. Over the past year, we have dramatically changed the way we use our home broadband – with more use due to the demands of home working.

Home broadband and WiFi has become an even more critical service, so we’ve listened to customers and developed a product that delivers their needs. The Pro Broadband packages provide a fully-integrated solution for the modern household’s connectivity.

You can find out more details about the new Vodafone Broadband Pro over at Vodafone at the link below, speeds of up to 900 Mbps will be available.

Source Vodafone

