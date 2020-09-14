Vodafone and Disney are launching a kids smart watch for Christmas

Vodafone has announced that they have teamed up with Disney and they will be launching a kids smart watch in the UK before Christmas.

No details about the device have been revealed as yet, you can see what the two companies had to say about it below.

It will feature hardware designed by the Vodafone smart tech team and a software experience from world class designers at Vodafone and Disney. Powered by best-in-class mobile connectivity and some of the most popular Disney characters of all time, the product will deliver a truly unbeatable smart watch experience for kids.

The product is planned to launch in key European markets ahead of Christmas 2020, when more specific details of the device will be made available. Over the course of the collaboration, the two companies will work together to evolve the dynamic smart watch experience, including the introduction of new Disney characters, interactive content and features.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly what Vodafone and Disney have planned, we will let you guys know.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals