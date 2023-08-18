Vivo Y77T smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo Y77T, the handset is equipped with a 6.64 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels, the display also has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 mAh battery and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM. and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this handset does not feature expandable storage.

The new Vivo Y77T smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging, the handset comes with a fingerprint scanner and USB-C, and it also has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the handset there a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Vivo Y77T will come in a choice of Black, Mint, or Gold colors and pricing for the handset starts at CNY 1,399 which is about $190, the 12GB of RAM model starts at CNY 1,599 or about $220.

Source GSM Arena



