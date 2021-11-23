Vivo Y76 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Vivo Y76 5G, and the handset comes with a Dimensity 700 mobile processor.

The Vivo Y76 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and it features 128GB of included storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset features a 6.58 inch IPS LCD display with comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it also features a 4100 mAh battery.

The battery supports 44W fast charging which can charge the handset from 0 to 70% in just 32 minutes, it also comes with a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the new Vivo Y76 5G, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space and it will retail for RM1,299 which is about $310 at the current exchange rate. The device is launching in Malaysia, as yet there are no details on whether it is headed to more countries.

Source GSM Arena

