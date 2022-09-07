Vivo Y75s Android smartphone unveiled

We have already seen a couple of new Android smartphones from Vivo this month and now we have another one, the Vivo Y75s.

The Vivo Y75s comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 401ppi.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage. You can choose from 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB or RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion which can take up to a 1TBG microSD card.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the device. The main rear camera is a 64-megapixel camera, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Vivo Y75s also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, the handset will be available in c choice of two colors.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals