Vivo Y52s smartphone gets official

The Vivo Y52s smartphone is now official, the handset features a 6.58 inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and it comes with 6Gb or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, there is also Android 10 and FuntouchOS 10.5.

On the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel bokeh camera. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The handset will retail for 1,598 Yuan which is about $244 for the 6GB model and 1,798 Yuan which is about $275, .for the 8GB model.

Source Playfuldroid

