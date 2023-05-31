Vivo Y36 smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched another new Android smartphone, the Vivo Y36, and this handset is equipped with a 6.64-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Vivo Y36 smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it also comes with 44W fast charging, the handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

The handset will come in a range of colors which will include Meteor Black and Aqua and the device will retail for around $227 when it goes on sale in Indonesia. As yet there are no details on when it will launch in other countries.

Source Playfuldroid



