Vivo Y03 Android Smartphone Unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo Y03 and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother visual experience than standard 60Hz screens. This feature is particularly beneficial for scrolling through content and playing games, providing a more fluid and responsive interaction. The screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and approximately 269 ppi density, ensures that while it may not offer the sharpest display in the market, it delivers adequate clarity and color reproduction for everyday use.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, an entry-level processor fabricated on a 12nm process. This octa-core CPU configuration, combining 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, alongside a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, is designed to handle regular tasks and light to moderate gaming efficiently. The device operates on Android 14, paired with Vivo’s custom Funtouch 14 skin, offering a range of software features and optimizations.

Other specifications on the new Vivo Y03 include a choice of 64GB 4GB RAM and 128GB 4GB RAM, plus there are a range of cameras including a main camera setup includes a 13 MP wide lens supported by a 0.08 MP auxiliary lens, likely intended for depth sensing or similar functions. This configuration, along with features like LED flash and panorama, caters to basic photography needs. Video recording capabilities are capped at 1080p@30fps, which is standard for this phone segment. The front-facing 5 MP camera serves for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y03 is equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery, promising extended usage times suitable for heavy users and travelers. The 15W wired charging capability ensures that the device can be recharged relatively quickly, although it might not be as fast as the more advanced fast charging technologies available in the market.

The new Vivo Y03 smartphone will be available in a chopice of two colors, Space Black and Gem Green and the handset will start at IDR 1,299,000 which is about $83 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



