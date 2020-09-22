Vivo V20 and V20 Pro smartphones get official

Vivo have added two new smartphones to their range with the launch of he Vivo V20 and V20 Pro, both handsets have similar specifications.

The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a range of high enc cameras.

On the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera. On the front there is two cameras, a 44 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The ViVo V20 has a Snapdragon 720G processor and will also have a 64 megapixel main rear camera and a 44 megapixel Selfie camera. The full specifications on this handset have not be revealed as yet.

The Vivo V20 Pro lands in Thailand on the 20th of September and it will retail for about $480, it will be available in a choice of three colors, Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.

Source GSM Arena

