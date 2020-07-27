Vivo S7 smartphone launching on August 3rd

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone on the 3rd of August, the Vivo S8, the company has conformed a press conference for that date.

The handset will apparently come with a curved display and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, it will also come with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new Vivo S7 will come with a range of high end cameras, there may be dual cameras on the front with a 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel secondary camera.

On the rear of the device there will be a tripe camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera.

The 8GB and 128GB model will apparently retail for around $425 and the 8GB and 256GB model will retail for $470, we will have more details when it is official next month.

Source Myfixguide

