Vivo S6 Pro 5G specifications revealed

Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo S6 Pro 5G and the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and there will apparently be two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

The Vivo S6 Pro 5G will also come with a 43000 mAh battery and a range of high end cameras, on the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. It will also comes with a fingerprint sensor and NFC.

The handset is rumored to retail for around 2,998 yuan which is about $423 at the current exchange rate.

Source Playfuldroid

