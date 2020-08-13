Vivo S1 Prime smartphone announced

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo S1 Prime and the device comes with a 6.38 inch AMOLED display.

The display on the handset features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The new Vivo S1 Prime comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, the device features Android 9 Pie and Funtouch OS 9.2.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth cameras. The handset will come with a 4500 mAh battery and 18W charging, it will be available in two colors, Jade Black and Nebula Blue and it will retail for around $285.

Source GSM Arena

