Vivo iQOO Z1x 5G smartphone gets official

We previously herd some of the specifications on the new Vivo iQOO Z1x 5G smartphone, the handset is now official and it come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The device comes with three storage options, 64GB, 128GB or 256GB and it features a 6.57 inch LCD display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The Vivo iQOO Z1x 5G features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging and it also has a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies, on the back of the device there is 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset will retail for CNY 1,598 which is about $230 at the current exchange raate and it will be available in three colors White, Blue and Black.

Source GSM Arena

