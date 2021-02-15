Vivo iQOO Neo 5 smartphone coming next month

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Vivo, the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and the handset will launch next month.

The Vivo iQOO Neo 5 will apparently comes with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the exactly display size is not known as yet,

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it will come with a choice of RAM and storage options.

The device will come with a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The handset will launch in March and pricing is expected to be around CNY 2,997 which is about $464 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

