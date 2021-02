Vivo iQOO Neo 5 smartphone coming next month

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Vivo, the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and the handset will launch next month.

The Vivo iQOO Neo 5 will apparently comes with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the exactly display size is not known as yet,

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it will come with a choice of RAM and storage options.

The device will come with a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The handset will launch in March and pricing is expected to be around CNY 2,997 which is about $464 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more