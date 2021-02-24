Climb 2 virtual reality climbing experience launch is March 4th

Crytek has confirmed that there sequel to the original virtual reality climbing game, and the aptly named Climb 2 will be officially launching on Facebook’s Quest and Quest 2 headsets early next month and will be available to play from March 4th 2021 onwards. Climb 2 was expected to launch last year but due to the coronavirus pandemic which pushback into 2021. One of the new additions to the Climb 2 first person virtual reality climbing game is the addition of skyscrapers offering more variety in climbing locations when compared to the original.

Check out the quick teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Climb 2 game create by the developer team at Crytek.

“The thrill of climbing comes alive with The Climb 2 — explore a new city setting and exhilarating new maps with breathtaking views. Ascend grand peaks, navigate vast caves, climb skyscrapers, and discover hidden shortcuts as you find your path to the top. Compete with friends and conquer leaderboards in asynchronous multiplayer modes. From exploring mountain environments to scaling urban settings, feel the rush of climbing without ropes, and experience breathtaking vistas as you scale new heights.”

Source : UploadVR

