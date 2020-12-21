ViewSonic rolls out QHD support to next generation console

ViewSonic has this month announced it is rolling out new QHD visual display solutions to support console gamers and the latest PlayStation 5 console. ViewSonic gaming monitor that support the new rollout include :

– Elite XG270QC

– Elite XG270Q

– VX2768-2KPC-mhd

– VX3268-2KPC-mhd

– VX2768-2KP-mhd

– XG2705-2K (coming soon)

“With the recent launch of the PS5 console, and its lack of 1440p resolution output support, an urgent need arose among gamers. According to Sony, users will not be able to output a native 1440p signal, putting initial launch focus on 4K TV gamers. For hybrid (PC/console) gamers with QHD monitors, this results in downscaling to 1080p without a viable solution to experience high-resolution gameplay that is compatible with their current hardware.

In order to give past and present gamers the best experience possible, ViewSonic has optimized several QHD gaming monitors to effortlessly support 4K signals, while auto-downscaling to QHD resolution. This provides gamers with the best experience, without needing to activate troublesome modes, or complicated software. ViewSonic is commited to providing continuous support for gamers worldwide, being on the forefront of fast-evolving gaming technology.”

Source : ViewSonic

