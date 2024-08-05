SmartCam S800 and NOVA 4K video conferencing cameras

EMEET, a leading provider of audio and video communication solutions, has announced the launch of two groundbreaking products: the EMEET SmartCam S800 and NOVA 4K webcams. These new additions cater to a wide range of users, from budget-conscious consumers to high-end professionals, offering exceptional video and audio quality.

Key Takeaways EMEET launches SmartCam S800 and NOVA 4K webcams.

SmartCam S800 supports 4K@30 FPS and 1080p@60 FPS with HDR.

NOVA 4K offers 4K ultra-high-definition video at 30 FPS.

Both webcams feature dual noise-canceling microphones.

Wide compatibility with major video conferencing platforms.

SmartCam S800 includes dual autofocus technology and flexible design.

NOVA 4K provides exceptional value with professional-grade features.

SmartCam S800: Professional-Grade Excellence

The EMEET SmartCam S800 is designed for users who demand the highest quality in their video communications. Supporting 4K at 30 FPS and 1080p at 60 FPS, the SmartCam S800 delivers ultra-clear, smooth video, making it perfect for various streaming scenarios such as gaming, cooking tutorials, beauty tutorials, and professional conferences.

Ultimate 4K Visual Experience

Equipped with a Sony sensor featuring a 1/2″ capturing size, F/1.8 aperture, and f=4.71 mm focal length, the SmartCam S800 excels in low-light environments. HDR, enabled via EMEETLINK, retains bright and dark details, offering perfect images.

Dual Autofocus Performance

The S800’s PDAF and TOF dual autofocus technology offers faster speed, higher precision, and more stable performance, reducing focusing errors. With a 40°-73° field of view (FOV), it offers flexibility from single-person streams to group use. EMEETLINK allows customization of image settings and easy firmware upgrades, ensuring optimal performance.

Superior Audio Clarity & Flexible Design

Featuring dual noise-canceling microphones, the S800 ensures clear audio within a 10-foot range, perfect for dynamic environments like gaming streams or cooking shows. The flexible stand design offers ideal viewing angles for different scenarios. A standard ¼ inch nut for a tripod ensures a stable setup.

Perfect for Major Platforms and Systems

The S800 is fully compatible with Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and more, making it ideal for professional meetings and conferences. Compatible with Windows (Win 7, 10, 11) and macOS (10.14+), it works seamlessly in UVC mode for any streaming platform.

NOVA 4K: Superior Clarity and Value

The EMEET NOVA 4K Webcam offers 4K ultra-high-definition video quality at a fraction of the price of high-end brands. With a 30 FPS rate and a CMOS sensor, the NOVA 4K captures every detail with precision. Equipped with PDAF technology, the NOVA 4K swiftly locks in on details even during fast movements, ensuring each frame meets professional standards.

Enhanced Audio and Visual Clarity

Designed for business meetings, online education, or personal streaming, the NOVA 4K includes dual noise-canceling microphones and auto light correction, making it versatile for various settings.

Ensuring Wide Compatibility and Privacy Protection

Both the NOVA 4K and SmartCam S800 support major video conferencing platforms and are compatible with Windows and macOS. Their plug-and-play functionality and physical lens covers ensure secure use.

Pricing and Availability

The EMEET SmartCam S800 and NOVA 4K video conferencing cameras are available for purchase through EMEET’s official website and authorized retailers. The SmartCam S800 is priced competitively for professional-grade equipment, while the NOVA 4K offers exceptional value for those seeking high-quality video at an affordable price. Both products come with a one-year warranty and customer support to ensure a seamless user experience.

For those interested in enhancing their video communication setup, EMEET also offers a range of other products, including conference speakerphones and portable video conferencing solutions. These products are designed to provide comprehensive solutions for both personal and professional use, ensuring clear audio and video quality in any setting. By choosing EMEET’s latest offerings, users can enjoy superior video and audio performance, wide compatibility, and exceptional value, making them ideal for a variety of applications.



