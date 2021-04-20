Vesta dual sided thermoregulating pillow provides a more restful sleep



Whatever your sleeping position the Vesta dual sided thermoregulating pillow can help you achieve a more restful sleep, and has been specifically designed to support a variety of sleeping positions. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $300,000 thanks to over 1,700 backers with still 26 days remaining. Consisting of three core layers, Vesta Pillow is a double-sided pillow that perfectly matches your sleep style. You can choose the level of support and contouring you desire with this ergonomically designed, multi-faceted memory foam pillow.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Vesta campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Vesta thermoregulating pillow project play the promotional video below.

“Stomach sleeper, side, back, restless sleeper, pancaked flat and more, we sleep in so many different positions, it’s time our pillows became more adaptable and supportive to our dynamic sleep needs.Vesta Pillow is the first dual-sided, thermoregulating pillow that supports a variety of sleep positions, with two distinct structured surface areas on each side. By aligning your neck and head with proper support, you’ll get comfortable and get some rest. “

– Cloud sleep side – The ultra-soft side provides perfect spinal alignment for stomach and back sleepers with its ergonomically designed shape and structure.

– Firm and flexible side – This flexible, yet firm memory foam provides comfort and alignment for side sleepers. It will hold its shape for the entirety of your sleep, continually aligning the contours of your head and neck.

– Core support layer – The middle Inner layer is the bedrock of support for the pillow, it is a core that will never lose stability or shape.

“Aligning your neck and head with proper support is critical to both comfortable sleep and to a healthy spine. Researchers at University of Rochester agree that different sleep positions require different support systems. No matter your sleep position, one pillow can now provide you with personalized support. “

