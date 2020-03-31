ThinkDriver Bluetooth vehicle diagnostic tool

ThinkDriver is a new vehicle diagnostic tool which has been specifically created to help make vehicle diagnosis easier using the power of your smartphone and the Bluetooth adapter. Together the system provides detailed diagnostic reports on your vehicle directly to your smartphone thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the intelligent vehicle scanner available via Kickstarter from just $36. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during June 2020.

“THINKCAR is the earliest OBDII Bluetooth diagnostic tool for full vehicle systems in the market full of basic tools with few functions. THINKDIAG, with the same functions but lower price than the professional diagnostic tools which always cost thousands of dollars. The whole system is diagnosed through the mobile app. Users can choose the car brand they need. Then THINKDIAG successfully got the reputation.”

“THINKDIAG, with the same functions but lower price than the professional diagnostic tools which always cost thousands of dollars. The whole system is diagnosed through the mobile app. Users can choose the car brand they need. Then THINKDIAG successfully got the reputation.”

“THINKDRIVER is based on THIKDIAG, but we optimize the cost and reduce functions for professional mechanics. We strive to minimize the price of THINKDRIVER to let all car owners test the full system of the vehicle, much more than the OBDII. There are no requirements of diagnostic knowledge. THINKDRIVER’s professional features allow anyone to easily use it without any technical training. THINKDRIVER is extremely smart with its outstanding performance.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals