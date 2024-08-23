Vauxhall Mokka COFFE-E EV Concept Unveiled

The Vauxhall MOKKA COFFE-E is a groundbreaking concept that combines the convenience of electric vehicle (EV) charging with the luxury of barista-quality coffee. This innovative concept is designed to cater to the growing trend among EV drivers who plan their journeys around coffee stops. With a bespoke coffee-making station integrated into the vehicle, the MOKKA COFFE-E ensures that drivers can enjoy their favorite brew while their car charges. The concept aims to transform the way EV drivers approach their coffee breaks, offering a seamless and enjoyable experience that combines the best of both worlds.

Features and Specifications

The MOKKA COFFE-E is equipped with two coffee machines—one for ground coffee and another for pods—using premium Mokka-inspired blends. The setup includes a milk steamer, coffee grinder, knock box, and a fridge, all integrated into a bespoke cabinet. The cabinet features Alcantara® covered doors and stainless steel handles, echoing the interior design of the Mokka Electric. A pull-out table provides a flat surface for assembling drinks, and when not in use, it stows away securely. Additionally, the unit includes hand-crafted British-made Fox umbrellas for unpredictable weather, ensuring that drivers can enjoy their coffee break in comfort and style, regardless of the conditions outside.

The MOKKA COFFE-E’s coffee-making capabilities are further enhanced by its use of premium Mokka-inspired blends, which are sourced from Cafeology, a leading supplier of ethically sourced and sustainably grown coffee. This collaboration ensures that drivers can enjoy not only a high-quality coffee experience but also one that aligns with their values and supports responsible farming practices.

The Mokka Electric: A Solid Foundation

The Mokka Electric, which serves as the base for the MOKKA COFFE-E concept, is a capable and stylish EV that offers impressive performance and range. The vehicle is available with a new 54kWh battery and a 115kW (156hp) electric motor, offering up to 252 miles (WLTP) between charges. This range is more than sufficient for most daily commutes and leisure trips, making the Mokka Electric a practical choice for EV enthusiasts.

In addition to its impressive range, the Mokka Electric also supports up to 100kW DC rapid charging, allowing for a 0-80% charge in just 30 minutes. This fast-charging capability makes it easy for drivers to top up their battery during coffee breaks, ensuring that they can continue their journey without significant delays.

Pricing and Availability

While the MOKKA COFFE-E is currently a one-off concept, it showcases Vauxhall’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The concept demonstrates the brand’s willingness to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of EVs. Although there are no immediate plans to put the MOKKA COFFE-E into production, it serves as an inspiration for future developments and highlights the potential for integrating unique features and amenities into EVs.

The Mokka Electric, on the other hand, is readily available and offers an attractive option for those looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle. With its competitive pricing, impressive range, and fast-charging capabilities, the Mokka Electric is well-positioned to appeal to a wide range of EV enthusiasts.

Source Vauxhall



