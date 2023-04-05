Vauxhall Mokka Black Special Edition launched

Vauxhall is launching a special edition of its Mokka, the Vauxhall Mokka Black Special Edition the car will retail for £27,525 on the road and it gets a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The new Vauxhall Mokka Black Special Edition comes with an exclusive paint option in Vulcan Grey and it gets some new wheel options and higher levels of standard equipment and more.

Vauxhall has launched a special edition variant of its award-winning Mokka. The Mokka Black adds an exclusive Vulcan Grey colour option, styling upgrades and comes with key technologies as standard. Mokka Black variants are available to order exclusively via the Vauxhall Online Store from today, with first deliveries commencing this summer.

Mokka Black variants add to the design credentials of the current award-winning Mokka range, with new colour options and wheel designs. Available in Vulcan Grey – exclusive to this special edition within the Mokka range – or in Carbon Black, Mokka Black models also come as standard with special 18-inch alloy wheels in high-gloss black. A black roof and tinted rear windows as well as black gloss detailing and lettering, including the Mokka name and the Vauxhall Griffin logo, also add to the styling.

You can find out more information on the new Vauxhall Mokka Black Special Edition over at Vauxhall at the link below, the car will be available to order from tomorrow and will launch this summer.

Source Vauxhall





