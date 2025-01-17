Vauxhall Frontera: EV and Hybrid Now Available For £23,495

The automotive industry is experiencing a significant shift as the Vauxhall Frontera makes its debut in the UK market. This groundbreaking vehicle is the first to offer price parity between its electric and hybrid models, starting at a competitive price of £23,495. By eliminating the traditional price premium associated with electric vehicles, the Frontera aims to make sustainable driving more accessible to a wider range of consumers. This bold move empowers buyers to choose between fully electric and hybrid powertrains without facing financial barriers, marking a significant step towards the widespread adoption of eco-friendly vehicles.

The Frontera Electric is equipped with a 44kWh battery, which provides an impressive range of up to 186 miles (WLTP). For those seeking even greater driving range, a Long Range version is set to be introduced later this year, offering an extended range of 248 miles. On the other hand, the Frontera Hybrid features a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with advanced 48V hybrid technology. This hybrid variant is available in two power outputs: 100hp and 136hp, catering to drivers with different performance preferences. Both the electric and hybrid options deliver a seamless blend of efficiency and performance, making them suitable for individuals at various stages of their transition to electric mobility.

Pricing and Availability

One of the most appealing aspects of the Vauxhall Frontera is its competitive pricing structure. The vehicle is offered in two well-equipped trims—Design and GS—with the option to further customize through various optional packs. Remarkably, both the electric and hybrid versions of the Frontera start at the same price point of £23,495, positioning them as highly attractive options in the crowded SUV market. This pricing strategy challenges the notion that electric vehicles are inherently more expensive than their petrol or diesel counterparts.

To further support the adoption of electric vehicles, Vauxhall offers flexible financing options for the Frontera Electric. Customers can take advantage of a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) plan, which starts at a monthly rate of £349 with an initial rental of £349. This financing option makes it easier for individuals to switch to electric driving without significant upfront costs.

Moreover, the Frontera Electric comes with Vauxhall’s comprehensive “Electric All In” package, designed to provide additional peace of mind and cost savings for EV owners. This package includes eight years of roadside assistance, ensuring that drivers have reliable support in case of any unexpected issues. Additionally, it offers 10,000 miles of free home charging, significantly reducing the operating costs associated with electric vehicle ownership. As a further incentive, Vauxhall provides a £500 contribution towards the installation of a home wallbox or public charging credit, making it more convenient for owners to charge their vehicles at home or on the go.

Design and Versatility

The Vauxhall Frontera features a design that seamlessly combines rugged aesthetics with practical functionality. With a length of 4,385mm, it offers a compact footprint similar to that of the Astra hatchback. However, the Frontera surprises with its spacious interior, particularly its generous boot capacity of 1,600 litres when the rear seats are folded down. This ample storage space makes it an ideal choice for families or individuals with active lifestyles who require a vehicle that can accommodate their cargo needs.

For those seeking even greater versatility, the hybrid GS trim offers an optional seven-seat configuration. This feature further enhances the Frontera’s appeal to larger families or those who frequently transport multiple passengers. The ability to configure the vehicle according to specific needs adds to its overall practicality and adaptability.

Inside the Frontera, occupants are greeted by Vauxhall’s innovative “Pure Panel” cockpit. This advanced setup features dual 10-inch widescreen displays, providing a modern and intuitive interface for accessing various vehicle functions and information. The infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, allowing seamless connectivity with smartphones for enhanced convenience and entertainment options. Additionally, the Frontera offers up to five USB-C charging ports strategically placed throughout the cabin, ensuring that all occupants can keep their devices powered up on the go.

Attention to detail is evident in the Frontera’s interior design, with clever storage solutions incorporated to maximize practicality. Integrated smartphone pockets provide dedicated spaces to securely store devices, while a flexible centre console strap adds versatility for organizing and securing various items. These thoughtful features demonstrate Vauxhall’s commitment to creating a vehicle that caters to the needs of modern drivers and passengers.

Specifications

Frontera Electric: The electric variant is powered by a 44kWh battery, delivering a range of 186 miles (WLTP). It produces 113hp and 125Nm of torque, allowing a 0-62mph acceleration time of 12.1 seconds and a top speed of 87mph.

The electric variant is powered by a 44kWh battery, delivering a range of 186 miles (WLTP). It produces 113hp and 125Nm of torque, allowing a 0-62mph acceleration time of 12.1 seconds and a top speed of 87mph. Frontera Hybrid: The hybrid version combines a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V hybrid technology. It is available in two power outputs: 100hp and 136hp. The 100hp variant achieves a 0-62mph acceleration time of 11.0 seconds, while the 136hp option reduces it to 9.0 seconds. The top speed ranges up to 118mph, depending on the chosen power output.

The hybrid version combines a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V hybrid technology. It is available in two power outputs: 100hp and 136hp. The 100hp variant achieves a 0-62mph acceleration time of 11.0 seconds, while the 136hp option reduces it to 9.0 seconds. The top speed ranges up to 118mph, depending on the chosen power output. Boot Capacity: The Frontera offers a generous boot capacity of 1,600 litres when the rear seats are folded down, providing ample space for luggage, sports equipment, or other cargo.

The Frontera offers a generous boot capacity of 1,600 litres when the rear seats are folded down, providing ample space for luggage, sports equipment, or other cargo. Trims: The vehicle is available in two well-equipped trims: Design and GS. Customers can further personalize their Frontera with optional packs to suit their preferences and requirements.

The vehicle is available in two well-equipped trims: Design and GS. Customers can further personalize their Frontera with optional packs to suit their preferences and requirements. Technology: The Frontera features a state-of-the-art “Pure Panel” cockpit with dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, and up to five USB-C charging ports for convenient device charging.

The Frontera features a state-of-the-art “Pure Panel” cockpit with dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, and up to five USB-C charging ports for convenient device charging. Electric All In Package: Vauxhall offers a comprehensive package for Frontera Electric owners, including 8 years of roadside assistance, 10,000 miles of free home charging, and a £500 contribution towards a home wallbox or public charging credit.

Summary

For individuals intrigued by the Vauxhall Frontera, there are several related areas worth exploring. Vauxhall offers a broader range of electric vehicles, each designed to cater to different needs and preferences. Investigating the company’s entire electric vehicle lineup can provide a comprehensive understanding of the options available.

Additionally, delving into the benefits of hybrid technology can offer valuable insights for those considering a transition from traditional petrol or diesel vehicles. Understanding how hybrid systems work, their potential fuel savings, and their environmental impact can help inform decision-making.

As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, the infrastructure for EV charging in the UK is rapidly expanding. Researching the availability of charging stations, the different types of chargers, and the various charging networks can help alleviate any concerns about the practicality of owning an electric vehicle.

Whether someone is considering their first electric car or seeking a versatile family SUV, the Vauxhall Frontera presents a compelling proposition. With its affordable pricing, innovative technology, and practical features, it offers a balanced blend of eco-friendliness, performance, and functionality. As the market for electric and hybrid vehicles continues to evolve, the Frontera stands out as a trailblazer, making sustainable mobility more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

Source Vauxhall



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals